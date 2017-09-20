Ariana Grande’s Mom Leaves Adorable Post After Singer Almost Falls Off Stage

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Ariana Grande showed just how much of a pro she is in a video she posted on Instagram Tuesday, Sept. 9 after a show in Asia.

The singer slipped on a stage prop, but kept her composure, kept singing, and best of all, kept her sense of humor. She wrote, “can’t believe we made it to the second to last show without me slipping on that slippery a– stool honestly I’ll take it.”

Dancing between a band of shirtless dancers, the pop star didn’t make any more missteps.

Her adoring mom had an equally perfect response, “This is such a wonderful clip though…fans so concerned screaming, your adorable laughs & then Perfect Singing & you landed like a pro!! Xo,”

Grande will complete the Southeast Asia leg of her Dangerous Woman Tour on Thursday, Sept. 21.

