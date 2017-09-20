Ariana Grande’s Mom Leaves Adorable Post After Singer Almost Falls Off Stage

By Robyn Collins

Ariana Grande showed just how much of a pro she is in a video she posted on Instagram Tuesday, Sept. 9 after a show in Asia.

The singer slipped on a stage prop, but kept her composure, kept singing, and best of all, kept her sense of humor. She wrote, “can’t believe we made it to the second to last show without me slipping on that slippery a– stool honestly I’ll take it.”

Related: Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane Team Up for ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Dancing between a band of shirtless dancers, the pop star didn’t make any more missteps.

can't believe we made it to the second to last show without me slipping on that slippery ass stool honestly I'll take it 🙏🏼🙈😂 @max__pham A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Her adoring mom had an equally perfect response, “This is such a wonderful clip though…fans so concerned screaming, your adorable laughs & then Perfect Singing & you landed like a pro!! Xo,”

This is such a wonderful clip though...fans so concerned screaming, your adorable laughs & then Perfect Singing & y… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Joan Grande (@joangrande) September 19, 2017

Grande will complete the Southeast Asia leg of her Dangerous Woman Tour on Thursday, Sept. 21.