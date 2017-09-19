Miley Cyrus Shares ‘Younger Now’ Album Tracklist

Photo: E.J. Judge

By Scott T. Sterling

With less than two weeks before it arrives on Sept. 29, Miley Cyrus has shared the tracklist for her new album, Younger Now.

Related: Miley Cyrus Pays Homage to Elvis in ‘Younger Now’ Video

The album will come with just one feature, but it’s a major one: Cyrus’ godmother, country legend Dolly Parton. Parton will appear on the album’s third track, “Rainbowland.”

So far, Cyrus has released two songs from the new album: lead single, “Malibu,” and the warm ballad, “Inspired,” which she performed at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert in June of this year.

Check out the full tracklisting below.

