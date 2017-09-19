Maren Morris Shuts Down Online ‘Slut Shaming’

By Scott T. Sterling

Maren Morris has absolutely no time for anyone attempting to police her fashion choices.

Morris has fired back at criticisms lobbed her way after she posted a picture on Instagram celebrating a sold-out show at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden as part of Sam Hunt’s 15 in a 30 Tour.

In the photo, Morris is seen wearing a cropped top and pants with cutouts around the thighs.

After being hit with online scoldings for the allegedly revealing nature of the outfit, Morris let it be known that she was not having any of it.

“Hey, while prudes are b—-ing about my clothes, let’s make babies,” she captioned on a follow-up Instagram post with a photo wearing the same outfit while embracing her fiancé and fellow artist Ryan Hurd.

Morris still had more to say on the subject, taking to Twitter to fire off another message to those offended by her outfit.

“Honestly, I’m over the slut-shaming that goes on here,” she said on Twitter. “I’m a self-sufficient woman who loves her body. Get over it, thanks.”

See all Maren’s post below.

Madison Square Garden. Sold out. I ugly cried and am immediately purchasing waterproof mascara. 🗽 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT