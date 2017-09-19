Juicy J Drops Guest Heavy Mixtape ‘Highly Intoxicated’

By Annie Reuter

Four months after he dropped his Gas Face mixtape, Juicy J is back on the grind with a new guest heavy mixtape called Highly Intoxicated.

Related: Juicy J Drops ‘Gas Face’ Mixtape Ft. Lil Wayne, Quavo, Chris Brown



On Monday (September 18), Juicy J made his new mixtape available online and it boasts features from a slew of artists including Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Smokepurpp, XXXTentacion, Slim Jxmmi, and Project Pat. Production on the project was assisted by Mike WiLL Made-It, Key Wane, TM-88, Crazy Mike, Southside, and $uicide Boy$.

Stream the new tape, which contains explicit language, and view the complete tracklisting below.

1. “Intro”

2. “Highly Intoxicated”

3. “Show Time” (feat. XXXTentacion)

4. “B—- From The Gram”

5. “That Ain’t You”

6. “Freaky” (feat. A$AP Rocky & $uicideboy$)

7. “Dope Fiend”

8. “D’Usse & Ciroc” (feat. Smokepurpp)

9. “Big Tymer”

10. “Kamasutra” (feat. Cardi B)

11. “Dats What I Thought”

12. “Call My Lawyer”

13. “Up There” (feat. YKOM)

14. “Watch Money Fall” (feat. Rick Ross & Project Pat)

15. “Always High” (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

16. “Petty” (feat. Project Pat & Go)

17. “Get Back” (feat. T Shyne & Slim Jxmmi)

18. “What Did I Do”