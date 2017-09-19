Cardi B Recruits Kodak Black for ‘Bodak Yellow’ Remix

Filed Under: Cardi B., Kodak Black
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Tommaso Boddi / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Cardi B has tapped fellow rapper Kodak Black for a new remix of her breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow.”

Related: Cardi B. Explains the Inspiration for ‘Bodak Yellow’

“I named it ‘Bodak Yellow’ because the flow of the song will remind you of a song that Kodak Black did called ‘No Flockin,'” Cardi B revealed in an interview with Genius about the song’s inspiration.

In the same clip, Kodak Black admits that the song made him a Cardi B fan. “At first, I ain’t gon’ lie, I didn’t really like Cardi B But then I heard that ‘Bodak Yellow.’ I like the song.”

Listen to Cardi B and Kodak Black on the explicit remix of “Bodak Yellow” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live