Morrissey Sends First Tweet

At long last, Morrissey has tweeted.

The former Smith’s frontman joined the Twitterverse this afternoon, writing: “Spent the day in bed…”

“Spent The Day In Bed,” is reportedly the first single from the Moz’s forthcoming album Low in High-School, which arrives November 17.

We can only hope this is the first of many amazing musing of 140 characters or less.

Check out Morrissey’s inaugural tweet below.