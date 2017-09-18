Kevin Gates Reveals ‘By Any Means 2’ Mixtape Tracklist

Kevin Gates has revealed the tracklist of his upcoming mixtape, By Any Means 2.

The incarcerated rapper unveiled the tracklist with an Instagram post showing each song title being engraved in stone. The tape has only one feature, PnB Rock, who appears on the song, “Beautiful Scars.”

The mixtape will include the previously released singles “No Love, “Had To” and “What If.” It follows the mixtape, By Any Means, which was released back in 2014.

By Any Means 2 is set to drop this Friday, Sept. 22. Check out the full tracklisting below.

1. “No Love”
2. “McGyver”
3. “Had To”
4. “F—in Right”
5. “Beautiful Scars” Feat. PnB Rock
6. “Attention”
7. “GOMD”
8. “Do U Down”
9. “What If”
10. “Came Up”
11. “Imagine That”
12. “No Trust”
13. “Jus Wanna”
14. “Why I”

