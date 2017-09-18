Britney Spears Shares Fashion Week Runway Show from Home

Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Britney Spears seems to be living her best life these days, most recently evidenced by a fun new Instagram post from the pop legend having an at-home runway show.

“Who says you can’t do fashion week at home!” Spears wrote next to a video montage of the star modeling a variety of looks on a makeshift runway at her palatial estate.

Spears looks fabulous as she shows off the series of outfits, boasting well-toned abs and legs as she walks to Tracy Chapman’s 1995 hit, “Give Me One Reason.”

Check out the fun post below.

Who says you can’t do fashion week at home! 😜 👠👗

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Listen Live